Weather: Warmer temps with off and on showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High clouds will thicken this morning with a warm front and a few sprinkles or a local shower.

Highs are expected to top in the upper 50’s! Showers will redevelop in the evening and will continue to slowly fill-in, becoming widespread by Saturday. We are still hanging onto the chance that some of us may see a few Sunday morning snow flurries or snow showers as the cold air returns, setting us up for a cold baseball home opener.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Another sign of spring is the Indians Home Opener in 5 days! Right now, it’s looking sunshiny albeit cool due to the lake breeze (NE wind).