Weather: Warmer temps with off and on showers

Posted 6:10 am, March 28, 2019, by

High clouds will thicken this morning with a warm front and a few sprinkles or a local shower.

Highs are expected to top in the upper 50’s! Showers will redevelop in the evening and will continue to slowly fill-in, becoming widespread by Saturday. We are still hanging onto the chance that some of us may see a few Sunday morning snow flurries or snow showers as the cold air returns, setting us up for a cold baseball home opener.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Another sign of spring is the Indians Home Opener in 5 days! Right now, it’s looking sunshiny albeit cool due to the lake breeze (NE wind).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.