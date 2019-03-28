Watch live: Two construction workers struck by hit-and-run driver

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Two construction workers were struck by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. along Cedar Rd. near Green Rd. in University Heights.

Both workers, who were not identified, were transported to area hospitals. Their conditions were unknown.

Police say the car continued along Cedar Rd. before hitting a pole near Som Center Rd.

The car snapped the pole at the base and came to a stop on the property of Gilmour Academy.

South Euclid police said it was believed to be the same car that hit the construction workers.

The driver of the car had to be extricated by the fire department and was transported to an area hospital.

A construction flag was found at the scene.

