Troopers find 11 pounds of heroin in trunk of Uber

CLEVELAND– The Ohio State Highway Patrol discovered 11 pounds of heroin in the trunk of a car leaving Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, court documents say.

Diontae Hill is charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

A trooper pulled over the vehicle on Brook Park Road in Cleveland on Tuesday after witnessing a traffic violation.

The criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court said the patrol’s K-9 indicated drugs in the car so they performed a search. That’s when troopers found the drugs in a suitcase in the trunk, records said.

The driver and owner of the vehicle told the patrol he worked for the ride sharing service Uber. Investigators said he picked up Hill and his two bags at the airport, then placed the luggage in the car.