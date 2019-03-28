Three in critical condition after driver hits construction workers in University Heights

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio-- Two construction workers and the driver that hit them remain hospitalized after a crash in University Heights, police say.

The driver of a sedan went through a construction zone on Cedar Road near South Green Road at about 3 a.m. Thursday. University Heights police said he hit two workers, then continued until he hit a telephone pole in Gates Mills and ended up at Gilmore Academy.

The 64-year-old man from Richfield, was taken to Cleveland Clinic Hillcrest Hospital.

The victims, a 46-year-old Elyria man and a 54-year-old Rocky River man, were working for TraffTech to prepare the construction zone. Police said all three are in critical condition.

