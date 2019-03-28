Suspect in construction hit-and-run spent 39 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Two construction workers were injured after being hit by a vehicle in a construction zone early Thursday morning.

We are now learning more about the driver who is accused of taking off from the scene.

It happened on Cedar Road near South Green Road in University Heights when authorities say the driver sped through the construction zone and slammed into the workers.

Two off-duty South Euclid police officers, who were handling traffic control for the project, immediately rendered aid to the badly-injured workers, employees for TraffTech, and summon help to the scene.

Investigators say after the 64-year-old driver from Richfield hit the two workers, he continued another four miles down Cedar Road, before slamming into two telephone poles on the campus of Gilmour Academy.

After being connected with 911 via OnStar in his vehicle, the driver told the dispatcher that he was trapped in the car.

The accused hit-and-run driver identified himself as Wiley Bridgeman. Bridgeman served 39 years in prison after being convicted of murder. But, he was released in 2014, after being cleared of the charge when a witness recanted his testimony.

In 2016, Bridgeman was awarded $2.4 million by the State of Ohio for wrongful imprisonment.

On Thursday morning, Bridgeman was taken to the hospital following the crash. When questioned by the 911 dispatcher, he was not able to discern the sequence of events that began when the construction workers were struck and then when he crashed his car.

"And what did you hit? Um, I don't know. It was on the side of the road, you know how they fix the roads and stuff. Okay, you didn't hit like a tree or anything? No, it's...they're out here in the road now, they must be fixing the road or something."

Charges are pending against the driver.