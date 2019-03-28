Surveillance video sheds light on moments surrounding murders of couple at car dealership

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-Prosecutors played grainy surveillance footage of the time period surrounding the murder of a couple inside their Collinwood used car lot Thursday during the second day of testimony in the murder trial of Joseph McAlpin.

McAlpin, 31, who is representing himself, is accused of shooting and killing Michael Kuznik and Trina Tomola Kuznik inside Mr. Cars on April 14, 2017.

*****Watch what happened in court yesterday in the video above*****

The surveillance footage, recorded by a nearby business, suggests a slow and methodical crime.

It showed one person entering the dealership showroom at about 5:30 p.m., around the time the victims would have been closing their business for the day.

A person exited the showroom to the parking lot more than an hour later, around 6:40 p.m., and was shown repeatedly going between the business and several cars in the lot.

Prosecutors have said that was McAlpin changing the license plates on a BMW and Mercedes that were stolen from the dealership.

Cleveland Police video forensics expert Tom Ciula testified that the surveillance footage showed the person then moving one vehicle. He said a second person then walked up to the lot and entered a second vehicle before both vehicles were driven away.

Hours later, around 10:30 p.m., the video showed Trina's son -- Michael's stepson -- Colin Zaczkowski, arriving at the car lot.

He testified Wednesday that he went to Mr. Cars because the couple had not returned home as planned, and he discovered the murder scene. The victims were each shot in the head, and their dog was also killed.

Prosecutors said McAlpin committed the murders and codefendants Jerome Diggs, 24, and Andrew Keener, 25, assisted with the robbery.

Diggs and Keener were arrested charged with aggravated murder. Last month, Keener pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and grand theft.

Prosecutors said police identified McAlpin as a suspect through DNA evidence found at the dealership and inside a stolen BMW.

McAlpin was indicted on 25 charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping and cruelty to animals.

He was previously served nine years in prison for a 2009 aggravated robbery case.

McAlpin faces the death penalty if convicted.