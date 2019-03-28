Sonic about to serve up Red Bull Slushes for first time ever

Sonic is doing it again — serving up a new drink that has everyone talking. Remember those Pickle Juice Slushes?

Now, the fast food restaurant is reportedly adding Red Bull Slushes to its menu for a limited time only.

According to PEOPLE, starting April 29, Sonic locations nationwide will offer the Slushes in two different flavors: Original Red Bull and Cherry Limeade Red Bull.

They are said to be $2.99 each and will reportedly be available until June.

According to CNBC, the amount of Red Bull you get in each Slush all depends on the size you order. If you order the smallest size, you’ll get two ounces of the energy drink; the 44-ounce Slush means you can get the entire can poured in.