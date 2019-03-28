× Solon police quickly arrest suspect in bank robbery

SOLON, Ohio– The Solon Police Department arrested a suspect in Monday’s bank robbery.

Aaron M. Van Drei, 28, of Rocky River, is charged with robbery. He surrendered to detectives on Wednesday and posted bond.

“The police department would like to thank our social media followers and our local media partners for sharing this news, and helping to quickly resolve this case,” Solon police said in a news release.

Drei passed a demand note to a teller at the Key Bank on Miles Road Monday afternoon, police said. No weapon was seen and no one was hurt.

Officers responded to the bank’s “hold up” alarm.

41.423878 -81.478909