Showers becoming more widespread Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will become widespread and more intense by the time your alarm clock is blaring Friday morning.

The front, which is the culprit for the showers, will stall across the region bringing the widespread rain in the morning and providing a huge gap in temperatures in terms of north versus south. Northern counties will have temps in the middle 40s while southern counties will reach the middle 50s. It all depends on the geographic positioning of the front (cooler north/warmer south).

We are still hanging onto the chance that some of us may see a few Sunday morning snow flurries or snow showers as the cold air returns. Don’t put your winter jacket away!

Here is your 8-day forecast

: