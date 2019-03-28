× Show Info: March 28, 2019

White Feather Meats

The Bearded Butchers from White Feather Meats kicked off the show with their best selling breakfast sausage. White Feather Meats is located in Creston. www.whitefeathermeats.com

Spring Centerpiece

Jane Webb from Seville Flower demonstrated how easy it is to make your own spring centerpiece. She suggested using items you already have in your home to help you save money. Seville Flower is located in downtown Seville. www.sevilleflowershop.com

Shop and save!

Whether you’re shopping for affordable high end clothing or a unique piece of furniture, it’s all under one roof at Closet:ology. Click here to see the story. Closet:ology is located in Barberton. https://www.myclosetology.com/

Beat Cycles

Get out and enjoy the outdoors. Beat cycles is just the place to start. It’s a bike shop in Lakewood. www.beatcycles.com Click here to see the story.

Tips for Travel

Bernadett Smith from Landmark Luggage at ETON on Chagrin shared a few packing tips for the upcoming travel season. You can learn more this Saturday at Landmark Luggage’s monthly travel seminar. LandmarkLuggage.com

Flight to Remember

For someone with a terminal illness, traveling might seem impossible. But Hospice of the Western Reserve has found a way to make it happen. Click here to learn more about Flight to Remember. hospicewr.org