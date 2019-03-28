Senator proposes firearms safety be added to physical education classes in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Grand Rapids senator proposed a bill that would give schools the option of adding firearms safety to physical education classes.

KARE11 reports Sen. Justin Eichorn’s proposal would also give the option of adding trap shooting, hunting, archery and fishing to school curriculums.

“We’re trying to help get our Minnesota kids away from the TV and get them out in the woods and on the water again to get them hooked on the outdoors and hooked on fishing,” Eichorn said before the Senate Education Committee Wednesday. “We want to start bending that curve to get children to care about the outdoors and the history of and heritage of hunting and fishing in Minnesota.”

Under SF 793, a pilot program would be set up with the state’s Department of Natural Resources providing the curriculum to six schools.

The committee voted to lay the bill over for possible inclusion in an omnibus education bill, KARE11 reports.

