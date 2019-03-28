Postal worker recovering after dog attack on Cleveland’s west side

CLEVELAND– A United State Postal Service worker was injured during a dog attack on Wednesday.

The employee from the Puritas office was bitten and is now recovering, the USPS said. The extent of the person’s injuries are not known.

“USPS is asking everyone to become a responsible pet owner during the coming summer in order to ensure the safety of all of our citizens. Together, we can safeguard all from unnecessary and potentially devastating dog attacks,” said a spokeswoman for the Northern Ohio and Ohio Valley districts.

The U.S. Postal Service offers the following safety tips:

If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

The Postal Service places the safety of its employees as a top priority. If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained. If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.