Ohio pastor convicted of child sex trafficking after declaring ‘I’m not a pervert’

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former minister was convicted Wednesday of child sex trafficking.

According to the Toledo Blade, Anthony Haynes was found guilty of conspiracy to engage in sex-trafficking with a minor, sex-trafficking of a minor, sexual exploitation of a minor, and obstructing a sex-trafficking investigation.

The Toledo Blade reported that Haynes was taken away in handcuffs as his victim watched from the courtroom.

Investigators said Haynes groomed a then 14-year-old girl to have sex with him along with pastors Kenneth Butler and Cordell Jenkins.

Butler and Jenkins already pleaded guilty.

In court Wednesday, Haynes denied having sex with the 14-year-old girl and told federal jurors she tried to manipulate him.

Anthony Haynes testified Wednesday in Toledo that he initially lied to investigators because he was covering up for others, saying “I’m not a pervert.”

Prosecutors say Haynes paid the girl for sex during a three-year period after promising her mother he would protect her.

Haynes says the girl threatened to tell people he was molesting her if she didn’t get a phone.

The victim testified that Haynes introduced her to two other pastors and encouraged her to have sex with them.

Haynes faces life in prison when he is sentenced.

