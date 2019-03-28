North Ridgeville teen earns perfect score on AP exam taken by 300,000 people worldwide

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio -- In a high school filled with 1,300 talented students it can be difficult to stand out, but one student's recent story of success is breaking boundaries at North Ridgeville High School.

"As far as I know, we have not had a another student at North Ridgeville High School ever get a perfect score on an AP test," said Principal Tom Szendrey.

Akua Agyemang, 18, is now one of just 113 students worldwide to earn a perfect score on the 2018 AP U.S. Government and Politics exam.

"I sat in my car and opened it and I freaked out and I ran into the house and told my mom," said Agyemang. "Over 300,000 people took the test and the fact that I was one of the people to get a perfect score was a big surprise and I think it made them really proud because it's showing all the hard work they've put into raising me."

Agyemang said her parents immigrated to America from Ghana in search of better educational opportunities.

Decades later, she has a 4.6 GPA and is the class and student council president, is involved with the French Club and is president of the National Honor Society.

"You know my parents had to struggle," said Agyemang. "They didn't have everything set up for them when they came over. They really worked their way up and sometimes I'm just in awe that they worked so hard to get us to where we are now."

Agyemang said she plans to study biochemistry in college and later graduate from medical school.

