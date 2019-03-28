‘Need that social media fix’: Cardinals coach implementing cell phone breaks into team meetings

NFL.com reports new Arizona Cardinals head Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will incorporate cell phone breaks into team meetings.

He used the same practice when coaching at Texas Tech University but said he will adapt it for the NFL, noting that younger players are often itching to get to their phones.

He said the breaks will happen every 20 or 30 minutes, claiming that that’s right around the time he starts to see players lose interest.

He said via the Cardinals’ website:

“I think coming from the college ranks, obviously, those young men, it’s got to be quick hitters. Twenty minutes at a time, give them a break and get them back in. We want to make sure when we have them, they’re focused and they’re locked in, and we’re maximizing that time. So, if we’ve got to split it up or have shorter meetings, that’s what we do.”

“You start to see kind of hands twitching and legs shaking, and you know they need to get that social media fix,” NFL.com reports Kingsbury told reporters. “So, we’ll let them hop over there and then get back in the meeting and refocus.”

