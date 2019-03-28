NASA will pay people $19,000 to stay in bed for 60 days

GERMANY — Would you be willing to stay in bed for two months if you could get paid for it?

If you speak German, NASA needs you!

KTRK reports that the German Aerospace Center will pay 24 participants nearly $19,000 to spend two months on bed rest.

The researchers are studying the effects of “artificial gravity” on the body and whether it would be beneficial to astronauts who spend a long time in space.

Those chosen to participate in the study will be split into groups, but they’ll all be in one room. They’ll eat, watch TV and do other activities while lying down. One group will be rotated in a centrifuge, which will force blood back into their extremities, while the other group will not be moved, according to KTRK.

Anyone who applies must speak German and be between 24 and 55.

Click here for more on the study.

Click here for more on the story.