FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to locate missing people and bring them home.

Nicole Buck, 38, was last seen on the night of March 11 at a bus stop on East 93rd Street in Cleveland.

Nicole was wearing a black leather jacket, black boots, and jeans.

If you have seen Nicole, please call Cleveland police at 216 621-1234.

