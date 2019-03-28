Michigan Humane Society to help find forever homes for 36 beagles used in pesticide test

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — After recent public outcry, Corteva Agriscience has announced its plans to stop running a pesticide test on 36 beagles.

According to the Humane Society of the United States, the company has agreed to rehome the dogs with the help of the Michigan Humane Society.

The animal rescue organization wrote on Facebook that while this a big victory, their work is still far from over.

“There are more than 60,000 dogs across the country enduring painful, often unnecessary experiments. With your help, we can change the lives of countless animals by working with federal agencies and industries to update testing requirements and promote more accurate, non-animal alternatives for research.”

Corteva Agriscience also posted about their decision on Twitter.

“We fully appreciate your concern, and we’re pleased we’ve reached an agreement with the Michigan Humane Society to rehome the animals. The dogs are healthy, and @ mhumane has the experience, capability and capacity to rehome them.”

