Mayor: Smollett should pay for investigation

The mayor says once city attorneys finalize the number, the city will contact Smollett and his attorneys.

Prosecutors offered little explanation and infuriated Chicago’s police chief and mayor when they dropped felony charges that alleged Smollett made a false police report. Yet prosecutors still insist the actor faked the attack.

Emanuel called the decision to drop the case “a whitewash of justice.” He told WGN radio that taxpayers should get their resources back. Emanuel says if Smollett makes the payment, it would be “a small way of” acknowledging guilt.

