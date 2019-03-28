Man arrested in deady hit-skip near MetroHealth Medical Center appears in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death that happened near MetroHealth Medical Center March 15 appeared in court Thursdasy.

Davonte Long, 21, faces several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide. He was issued $250,000 bond.

Camilo Gabriel, 68, and his wife were in a crosswalk on their way to MetroHealth Medical Center when an SUV hit Gabriel. His wife, Vilma, said she would have been killed too, but her husband pushed her out of the way.

The Cleveland Division of Police said the suspect’s vehicle was located at a residence on Emery Avenue near West 130th Street last week.

Long has a criminal history and has been convicted of several misdemeanors, including traffic violations and drug charges.

Continuing coverage here.