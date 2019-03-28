Man accused of stealing from Highline Auto Works after it burned down, Sandusky police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Tony Lewis sifts through the rubble that was once Highline Auto Works in Sandusky.

“It’s one of those things that mean so much more than just a shop. My kids would spend days here,” said Lewis.

His shop on West Perkins Avenue is a total loss after a fire completely destroyed it last weekend.

“Everything is gone. Tools I’ve been collecting for 20 years, equipment that I’ve bought over the years. Our inventory, our customer’s stuff,” said Lewis.

And to add insult to injury, Lewis says just three days later a man was caught looting from the debris.

“He was in trying to take stuff to take to the scrap yard. It’s just like kicking you when you are down,” said Lewis.

Sandusky police arrested 45-year-old Dennis Lee Bell of Sandusky on multiple charges, including theft.

“I can’t sit here 24 hours a day and make sure people don’t mess with it. It just makes you sick because there is literally nothing you can do,” said Lewis.

The cause of the fire is still unknown. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.

