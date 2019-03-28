× Luke Combs coming to Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND– Grammy-nominated country artist Luke Combs is bringing his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour to Quicken Loans Arena.

The show is Nov. 16. Fans can sign up now through Sunday for verified fan presale to get early access to tickets.

Combs released his first album “This One’s for You” in 2017, and is known for the singles “Hurricane,” “Beautiful Crazy” and “When it Rains it Pours.”

