Illinois State Police mourning trooper who was fatally struck during traffic stop

PECATONICA, Illinois– Illinois State Police are mourning one of their own.

According to a press release posted on the state police Facebook page, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story died Thursday in the line of duty.

Authorities say at around 11:24 Thursday morning, Trooper Jones-Story was inspecting a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Route 20 westbound in Stephenson County.

At about 12:20 p.m., she was outside her squad car when police say she was struck and fatally wounded when a truck tractor semi-trailer combination struck her squad car and the semi Trooper Jones-Story was inspecting.

“Today is a dark day for the Illinois State Police family. This is the six-year anniversary of the death of another Trooper, and now another brave soul, Trooper Brooke Jones-Story, has made the ultimate sacrifice for people of this state. At this very moment, the men and women of the ISP are responding and focused on the job and mission, because that’s what Trooper Jones-Story would do,” stated Acting Director Brendan F. Kelly.

Trooper Jones-Story was a 12-year veteran of the Illinois State Police District 16 in Pecatonica.

Illinois State Police mourn the loss of Trooper Brooke Jones-Story #5966. She was struck by a truck tractor semi trailer while outside of her squad car on a traffic stop on US Route 20 near Freeport, IL. Rest peacefully. We will never forget you. End of Watch 3-28-19 pic.twitter.com/8WUNBmRW6S — IllinoisStatePolice (@ILStatePolice) March 28, 2019

State police on Thursday evening tweeted a photo of overhead signs on the Tollway, showing a quote from ISP Acting Director Kelly following the trooper’s tragic death.

It reads: “Enough is enough. Move over. Slow down.”