Group remembers, demands justice for four women murdered on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND– A rally and march is scheduled for four women and a teen girl who were murdered within 2 miles of each other on Cleveland’s east side.

Laura Cowan, a kidnapping survivor, activist and award-winning speaker, will appear at the event at East 93rd Street and Bessemer Avenue Thursday afternoon.

The murders of Jameela Hasan, Jazmine Trotter, Christine Malone and Ashley Leszyeski remain unsolved.

Jameela Hasan

Dec. 17, 2012

Jameela Hasan, 37, was found stabbed to death at her home on Manor Avenue in Cleveland.

Jazmine Trotter

March 24, 2013

Jazmine Trotter, 20, was found beaten to death at an abandoned house on East 93rd Street. A suspect was arrested in the following months, but the case was dismissed.

Christine Malone

March 28, 2013

The remains of Christine Malone, 45, were found in a field on Bessemer Avenue two days after her family reported her missing.

Ashley Leszyeski

May 28, 2013

Ashley Leszyeski, 21, was reported missing by her family on May 6, 2013, then found dead in a field on East 93rd Street and Anderson Avenue.

The event will also honor Alianna DeFreeze. The 14-year-old went missing on her way to school in January 2017 and her body was found in an abandoned house on Fuller Avenue three days later. Unlike the others, her killer, Christopher Whitaker, was arrested and convicted. He is incarcerated at Chillicothe Correctional Institution, where he awaits execution.