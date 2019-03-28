Governor: 11-cent deal reached with Ohio House on gas tax

Posted 6:35 pm, March 28, 2019, by

COLUMBUS- The office of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine says the state gas tax would rise by 11 cents on a deal reached with the speaker of the Ohio House on the state transportation budget.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney said Thursday the deal also calls for a 20-cents per gallon increase for diesel fuel.

The Senate has proposed a six-cents-per gallon increase. DeWine originally sought an 18-cents per gallon increase.

DeWine says he hopes the Senate will also agree to the deal. A joint Senate-House committee was scheduled to meet Thursday evening to iron out differences between plans.

DeWine said the deal will enable the Ohio Transportation Department to “improve and maintain” safer roads and bridges across Ohio.

***Continuing coverage***

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.