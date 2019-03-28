Fox Recipe Box: Prosciutto Deviled Eggs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Deviled eggs are a staple food at many family gatherings, but the addition of crispy prosciutto takes this finger food to a whole new level. Alex Demko is an executive chef with Giant Eagle Market District and he shared his tips for making deviled eggs with Fox 8's Todd Meany. Click here for more information about Giant Eagle Market District.

Prosciutto Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

12 Hard Boiled Eggs

4 Tablespoons mayo

2 Teaspoons Whole Grain Mustard

1 Teaspoon Sea Salt

1 Tablespoon Finely Chopped Chives

1 Tablespoon Tumeric

1 Teaspoon White Pepper

1 Tablespoon White Wine Vinegar

1/2 Teaspoon Garlic Powder

1 Tablespoon Smoked Paprika (for dusting)

4 Ounces Crisp Prosciutto

1. Cut Peeled Hard Boiled Eggs in Half

2. Remove Yolks and Place in Mixing Bowl

3. Combine Yolks, Mayo, Mustard, Salt, Pepper, Chives, Tumeric, Garlic Powder and Vinegar until smooth

4. Place Mixture into Piping Bag with a Star Tip

5. Pipe Mixture into Egg White Cavities

6. Top with a Piece of the Crisp Prosciutto

7. Liberally Sprinkle with Smoked Paprika

8. Eat and Enjoy