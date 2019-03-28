Disney to ban smoking inside theme parks

Posted 10:06 am, March 28, 2019, by

Changes are coming to Walt Disney World theme parks.

Starting May 1, 2019, smoking areas will be banned inside Walt Disney World, Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

Disney will offer smoking areas to guests at outside entrances.  They also noted on their website for guests who have a room or dining reservations, smoking areas will be made available at Disney Resort hotels.

 

 

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 28.385233 by -81.563874.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.