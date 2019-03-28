× Disney to ban smoking inside theme parks

Changes are coming to Walt Disney World theme parks.

Starting May 1, 2019, smoking areas will be banned inside Walt Disney World, Disneyland theme parks, water parks, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and Downtown Disney in California.

Disney will offer smoking areas to guests at outside entrances. They also noted on their website for guests who have a room or dining reservations, smoking areas will be made available at Disney Resort hotels.