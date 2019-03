CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield is not just popular with Cleveland Browns fans.

He’s a huge hit on Sesame Street, as well, particularly with Cookie Monster.

On the latest episode of “The Wilder Project,” when asked about his favorite quarterback, here was Cookie Monster’s answer: “Me love Baker Mayfield. How could me not go with guy named Baker? Plus, he really turned the Browns into contenders last season.”

Makes sense, the Browns tweeted. And we couldn’t agree more!