Cleveland’s Own: Pastor Dean Cinquemani

We are saluting Pastor Dean Cinquemani as one of 'Cleve'and's Own' today.

For the past 15 years, Pastor Cinquemani has been serving the 'Community for Better Living' in Olmsted Falls.

The education center offers classes in basic computing, cooking and personal finance, all with the goal of improving a person's quality of life.

Thank you, Pastor Cinquemani, for your dedication and compassion to the community.

