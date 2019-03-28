Cleveland’s Own: Pastor Dean Cinquemani

Posted 9:14 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, March 28, 2019

We are saluting Pastor Dean Cinquemani as one of 'Cleve'and's Own' today.

For the past 15 years, Pastor Cinquemani has been serving the 'Community for Better Living' in Olmsted Falls.

The education center offers classes in basic computing, cooking and personal finance, all with the goal of improving a person's quality of life.

Thank you, Pastor Cinquemani, for your dedication and compassion to the community.

