× Cleveland police looking for endangered 77-year-old man

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for an endangered 77-year-old man.

James Stewart was reported missing by his son on Wednesday. His car was found at Lee-Harvard Plaza and family searched the area, according to the police report.

A month ago, Stewart ended up in Trumbull County while going to Beachwood, police said.

Stewart is 5 foot 8 and weighs 117 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.