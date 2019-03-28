Cleveland police looking for endangered 77-year-old man

Posted 10:18 am, March 28, 2019, by

James Stewart (Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is searching for an endangered 77-year-old man.

James Stewart was reported missing by his son on Wednesday. His car was found at Lee-Harvard Plaza and family searched the area, according to the police report.

A month ago, Stewart ended up in Trumbull County while going to Beachwood, police said.

Stewart is 5 foot 8 and weighs 117 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

