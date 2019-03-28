Cleveland pays tribute to the veterans who served in the Vietnam War

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- It has been a long time, but the memories will never fade. Many of these men and women spent their youth fighting in Vietnam.

The honors and gratitude for their service are long overdue.

March 29, will be a day to remember the sacrifices of those who fought in Vietnam and anyone who served between 1955 to 1975.

At the Cleveland Louis Stokes VA Medical Center, the morning colors ceremony on Thursday honored those veterans, many who get treatment here.

Even years after their service, the Louis Stokes VA provides healthcare and mental health services for veterans who need it, services that many veterans say have changed their lives.

"If it weren't for the VA health care I wouldn't be here where I am today."

Cliff Riley is the Buckeye Chapter president of the Vietnam Veterans of America.

He says over the years he has depended on the VA, who has helped him come to grips with his two tours of duty in Vietnam.

Riley told FOX 8, he doesn't matter how many years have passed there is always a need to talk to someone or be around people who walked in the same shoes.

"Our life was changed by our Vietnam service and we didn't go the direction we wanted to go maybe I also wanted people to realize it was bad when we came home but the tide has turned things like this we're getting out recognition," Riley said.

As recongition and remembrance ceremonies continue this week for Vietnam era veterans, those who came home will always remember those they left behind.

"Which over and protect us and our loved ones going through it with us. That the war does not stop when we come home."

More than nine million men and women served in the Vietnam war between the years 1955 to 1975.