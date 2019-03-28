Cedar Point continues to reveal portions of Forbidden Frontier

SANDUSKY, Ohio– Cedar Point revealed another portion of the map for its newest attraction, Forbidden Frontier on Adventure Island.

The amusement park opens for the season on May 11, but visitors will have to wait until May 25 for Forbidden Frontier’s opening weekend.

Cedar Point described the addition:

“Grab your map and prepare for a minute-by-minute real-life adventure, where you and others are challenged, questioned and pushed to the limits in both brain and brute power. Be immersed in interactive encounters with the island inhabitants and push yourself with physically active challenges that test your resourcefulness and fortitude! It’s your job to discover and uncover all that you can; to solve the mystery surrounding the Forbidden Frontier, and return to tell the tale. Every ending is different and determined by you and the secrets you unlock!”

The first piece of the map was released in February and shows the Snake River Swamp.

he second bit, revealed on Wednesday, depicts the camps. It also describes the character Commander Etta Fox, who was sent to Adventure Island from Frontier Town to keep the peace.

