Car goes into Lake Erie at Cleveland boat ramp in suicide attempt; Three people escape

CLEVELAND-- A car went into Lake Erie in Cleveland Thursday afternoon.

It happened shortly before 2 p.m. at the Gordon Park boat launch, which is located along North Marginal Road between East 72nd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Cleveland Metroparks said a suicidal man drove the vehicle with two other passengers into the water. All three were able to escape on their own and were treated for injuries at the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

