Breakfast from the Bearded Butchers

Posted 11:24 am, March 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, March 28, 2019

The Bearded Butchers from White Feather Meats kicked off the show with their best selling breakfast sausage. White Feather Meats is located in Creston. www.whitefeathermeats.com

