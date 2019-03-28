Bill in Ohio would allow residents to carry concealed weapon without a permit

A proposed bill in the Ohio House of Representatives would make changes to the state’s concealed carry laws. If passed, the bill would allow law-abiding people in Ohio 21 and over, to carry a concealed weapon without getting a permit.

The “constitutional carry” bill would also use the term concealed weapon as opposed to concealed handgun, which would allow rifles and shotguns to be included.

Under the law, a person would not be allowed to conceal carry, if they have a felony conviction or other disqualifying factor.

House Bill 174 was introduced Wednesday by State Rep. Ron Hood, a Republican from Ashville and State Rep. Tom Brinkman, a Republican from Cincinnati.

27 more Republican lawmakers are co-sponsoring the bill.

HB 174 would also eliminate the need for a driver who is carrying a concealed weapon to notify a police officer that they have a gun, if they are stopped.

Governor Mike DeWine’s press office released a statement…”Gov. DeWine supports protecting Ohioans’ Second Amendment rights. We are reviewing the recently introduced proposal, and look forward to following its movement through the legislative process.”

Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand tells Fox 8 that he supports Ohioans right to legally carry concealed weapons. But he feels it is not much to ask people to take a training course for a few hours to be certified to carry, just as someone needs a license to drive a car.