Ariana Grande brings Sweetener World Tour to Cleveland: What to know
CLEVELAND– Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour comes to Quicken Loans Arena Thursday night.
The show starts at 8 p.m. with Normani and Social House serving as the opening acts.
Bag policy:
- Each fan may have one bag.
- All bags must be clear, and made of either plastic, vinyl or PVC.
- Bags cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon resealable freezer bag.
Transportation:
- Designated Lyft pick up and drop off zone is located in the Tower City parking lot.
- Fans taking the RTA Rapid to Tower City can use the walk through to enter the Q.
- Gateway East Garage accepts Flash Seat parking three hours prior to start of the event.
Construction and entrances:
- Be prepared for traffic restriction on Ontario Street.
- Construction zones remain near the ceremonial entrances and the south entrance, but they are still open. The northeast entrance is closed.