Ariana Grande brings Sweetener World Tour to Cleveland: What to know

CLEVELAND– Ariana Grande’s Sweetener World Tour comes to Quicken Loans Arena  Thursday night.

The show starts at 8 p.m. with Normani and Social House serving as the opening acts.

Bag policy:

  • Each fan may have one bag.
  • All bags must be clear, and made of either plastic, vinyl or PVC.
  • Bags cannot exceed 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches or a one-gallon resealable freezer bag.

Transportation:

  • Designated Lyft pick up and drop off zone is located in the Tower City parking lot.
  • Fans taking the RTA Rapid to Tower City can use the walk through  to enter the Q.
  • Gateway East Garage accepts Flash Seat parking three hours prior to start of the event.

Construction and entrances:

  • Be prepared for traffic restriction on Ontario Street.
  • Construction zones remain near the ceremonial entrances and the south entrance, but they are still open. The northeast entrance is closed.

