Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old Georgia girl believed to be in ‘extreme danger’

JEFFERSON, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old Georgia girl who is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Baylee Sue Peeples was allegedly abducted by Robert Joseph Peeples, 39.

According to the Amber Alert, she is described as weighing 25 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with hearts that reads “always amazing,” along with a pink and black jacket that reads “love.”

Peeples is a non-custodial parent. He’s described as being 5’10” tall and weighing 187 pounds. He has blue eyes and buzz cut hair.

They are believed to be traveling in a white GMC van. Their last ping location was Lawrenceville Highway and Pleasant Hill Road in Gwinnett County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Arcade Police Department at 706-367-1821.

