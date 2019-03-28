71-year-old charged after Akron police say he choked, shot man who ate his chicken

Stephen Fry photo courtesy of Summit County Jail

AKRON- Akron police have now charged a man who was accused of shooting someone over chicken.

Police say Kenneth B. Fry, 71, of Akron, was charged with felonious assault.

He was picked up on a warrant for that charge from an incident that happened on March 12 at his West Dalton Street rooming house.

According to police, Fry choked and shot a man in the shoulder because the man ate two pieces of his chicken.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

