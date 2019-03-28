× 17-year-old accused of raping child in Eastlake to appear in court

EASTLAKE, Ohio– A pretrial hearing is set for Thursday morning for a 17-year-old accused of raping a 5-year-old.

The teen boy is facing rape and felony gross sexual imposition charges.

Eastlake police said 20-year-old Richard L. Adams walked into a room in his house and found the teen molesting the young victim on March 21.

Adams said he pushed the teen off the child and yelled for others in the house to call police. Adams was charged with felonious assault and he is due in court April 2.

“I wanted to help the young boy and that was all I was thinking about was getting it stopped,” Adams told FOX 8.

