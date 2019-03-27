Woman and two teens hurt during fight between neighbors, shooting

CLEVELAND– No arrests have been made following a fight between neighbors on Cleveland’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and paramedics responded to a building on Lake Avenue near West 85th Street at about 2:30 p.m. for a shooting.

The Cleveland Division of Police said there was a large fight between the upstairs and downstairs neighbors. Other people who did not live there arrived to help, including one man with a gun. Police said he fired into the house.

A 35-year-old woman, a 15-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl were injured from the shooting or shattered glass, according to police.

Initial information from police and EMS indicated the three victims had been stabbed.

Investigators said a suspect has been identified.

