Violent encounter: Video shows inmate blindside Florida attorney in court

BROWARD COUNTY-A Broward County Florida attorney is recovering after getting suckered punched in the face by an inmate in court.

WSVN reported it happened Wednesday morning inside a Broward County courtroom. William Greene, 27, was in custody awaiting his turn to go before the judge, when all of sudden he stood up, walked to the attorney defending another inmate and struck her.

Greene was tackled by deputies inside the courtroom and removed from the area.

Gordon Weekes, Chief Assistant Public Defender, told WSVN, “It is very unfortunate and our hearts go out to her because she’s carrying the good weight of our office every single day, trying to represent folks in that very difficult environment.”

Greene, who is accused of punching an employee at a Florida Medical Center, was in court for a bond hearing.

The public defender is being treated at an area hospital for her injuries.

Additional charges for the courtroom assault are still pending against Greene. It is unknown what provoked him to attack.

**More on the story at WSVN here**