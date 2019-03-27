× Two Ohio lawmakers propose ending time change

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio lawmakers proposed legislation that would end the twice-yearly time change.

State Sens. Kristina Roegner and Bob Peterson introduced Senate Bill 119, also called Ohio’s Sunshine Protection Act, on Tuesday.

“This state is exempt from the provisions of 15 U.S.C.260(a) that establish daylight savings (sic) time and the time shall not be advanced in accordance with that law,” the bill said.

If enacted, Ohio’s clocks would stay on daylight saving time year-round.

Earlier this month, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, (R-Florida) filed a bill to make daylight saving time permanent across the country. A companion bill was also proposed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

President Donald Trump expressed support for the measure, tweeting it’s “OK with me.”

Federal law dictates that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November in areas that do not specifically exempt themselves. Hawaii and Arizona are except.