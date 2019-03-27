Trevor Bauer’s ‘We are Cleveland’ shirt includes tribute to Chief Wahoo, and you can get one

CLEVELAND– Trevor Bauer announced on Wednesday a new ‘We Are Cleveland’ shirt ahead of Indians opening day on Thursday.

“I love all my fans, especially those of you from Cleveland, so this shirt is specifically designed with you in mind,” the Indians pitcher said on Instagram.

The blue tee shows words like exciting, Cleveland, Tribe-town, intense and tenacious to form the shape of the Chief Wahoo logo.

The controversial logo was removed from the team’s uniforms for the 2019 season.

The ‘We Are Cleveland’ shirts will be available on TrevorBauer.com beginning Thursday.

