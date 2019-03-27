Four things to look for to spot a skimmer; Broadview Heights police break it down after clearing rigged ATM

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police in Broadview Heights are sharing detailed pictures that can help tip you off to a skimming device.

Credit card skimming is a type of card theft where bad guys use a device that can steal credit card information in an otherwise legitimate transaction.

When a card is swiped through a skimmer, the device captures and stores information from the card’s magnetic stripe.

Broadview Heights police reported they uninstalled a skimming device at an ATM on Monday.

Broadview Heights police say ATMs and gas pumps are the most common areas where skimmers are used.

They say before using one to inspect the card reader for anything that may seem out of place and any loose pieces or changes from the last time you used it.

According to police, you should physically touch the card reader area to make sure it is not loose.