Temperatures in the 50s with showers possible

CLEVELAND- High clouds will thicken Thursday morning with a warm front and a few sprinkles or a local shower.

Highs are expected to top in the upper 50s.

Here's a look at temperatures overnight into the early morning:

Showers will redevelop in the evening and will continue to slowly fill in, becoming widespread by Saturday. We are still hanging onto the chance that some of us may see a few Sunday morning snow flurries or snow showers as the cold air returns, setting us up for a cold baseball home opener.

Here is your 8-day forecast: