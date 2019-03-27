Temperatures in the 50s with showers possible

CLEVELAND- High clouds will thicken Thursday morning with a warm front and a few sprinkles or a local shower.
Highs are expected to top in the upper 50s.
Here's a look at temperatures overnight into the early morning:
Showers will redevelop in the evening and will continue to slowly fill in, becoming widespread by Saturday. We are still hanging onto the chance that some of us may see a few Sunday morning snow flurries or snow showers as the cold air returns, setting us up for a cold baseball home opener.
Here is your 8-day forecast:
