Stipe Miocic hints at upcoming fight with Jon Jones

CLEVELAND– It’s been almost a year since former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic had a fight. But that could change soon.

On Wednesday, Stipe and current UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones teased the possibility the two will face in July.

been ready see you there https://t.co/QWV3524xFF — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) March 27, 2019

UFC has not confirmed the match-up, instead tweeting cryptic gifs in response to the two men.

Miocic and Jones were expected to face in the Octagon back in 2017, but that was scrapped when the latter failed a drug test.

Stipe, a firefighter in Valley View and Oakwood, won the UFC heavyweight title when he defeated Fabricio Werdum in 2016. He defended the title three times before he was knocked out by Daniel Cormier in July. He has not fought since. Neither has Cormier.

