Show Info: March 27, 2019

David’s perfect steak recipe

David kicked off the show in the kitchen. On the menu: Sous Vide Steak. Click here for the recipe.

Prepping for spring!

Prepping the garden and lawn for spring can feel a little overwhelming. Jeff Griff from Lowe’s Greenhouse shared a few of his early spring tips. Lowe’s Greenhouse is located Chagrin Falls. https://lowesgreenhouse.com/

Locally grown lettuce

We took a tour of Tyler’s Farm, which specializes in hydroponic lettuce. The lettuce is on the menu at several local restaurants. You’ll also find that at many farmer’s markets throughout the year. http://www.tylersfarm.com/

Something Sweet

It’s time to satisfy that sweet tooth. Cassandra Fear from Fears Confections in Lakewood showcased what’s new this spring. www.Fearsconfections.com

Cleveland Restaurant Week

Lopez on Lee has been a Cleveland Heights staple for years, but they always keep the menu fresh. They are one of several restaurants participating in Cleveland Restaurant Week. It runs through March 30th. Click here to learn more. www.lopezonlee.com

Gear up for golf season!

Golf season is just around the corner and one local man is dedicated to making sure you have the best equipment before you hit the links. Ray’s Golf Repair is located in Lorain. http://raysgolfrepair.com/

Dollar Store Décor!

Design on a dime! Amy Vartenuk from Rough Diamond Staging & Redesign showed ways to turn dollar store items into classy décor. www.roughdiamondstaging.com

Lunch in Lorain

Downtown Lorain is bustling with new businesses! We stopped by Union Town Provisions to check out the menu. Click here to watch the story. https://uniontownprovisions.com