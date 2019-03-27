See how Machine Gun Kelly was transformed into Tommy Lee for Motley Crue biopic



Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation to play Tommy Lee in the Motley Crue biopic The Dirt.

The Dirt is a Netflix movie directed by Jeff Tremaine based on the book The Dirt: Confessions of the World’s Most Notorious Rock Band by Neil Strauss.

Colson Baker, better known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, didn’t just have to act the part of Tommy Lee, he had to look it.

That meant covering his tattoos and repainting his entire body with Tommy Lee’s tattoos.

Baker shared a look at the process on his Twitter page.

this process was everyday for 4 months straight filming The Dirt, and even longer when we had to add Tommy’s tattoos. go watch The Dirt on @netflix !! pic.twitter.com/VlhVmKbgvS — colson (@machinegunkelly) March 26, 2019

The world premiere for the movie was held March 18.