Reports: Wendy Williams rushed to hospital following ‘relapse’

A week after admitting to living in a sober house, talk show host Wendy Williams reportedly had to be rushed to the hospital after getting ‘drunk,’ several media outlets reported.

Page Six and the Daily Mail said the host was found drunk on Monday after learning that her husband’s mistress had given birth.

Williams had reportedly checked herself out of the sober house where she had been living after learning of the birth and was found drunk.

“She was in a bad way and disappeared from the studio after her show Monday. She went back to the sober house only to check herself out and decided to start drinking,” a source told the Daily Mail.

“It’s not clear where she went but she headed in the direction of her home in Jersey and managed to find alcohol along the way,” the source said.

She was reportedly found and taken to the hospital. She returned to her talk show on Tuesday and checked back in to the sober house later that day, the Daily Mail reported.

So far, Williams has not commented on the reports.