YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio - FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to find the missing.

Priscilla Aguirre, 17, hasn't been seen since February 22 in Youngstown.

She is 5'1" and 121 lbs.

If you've seen her or have any information that can help, call Youngstown police at (330)747-7911.

